Tuesday, August 18, 2020  | 27 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

513 animals, birds go missing from Islamabad’s Marghazar Zoo

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
513 animals, birds go missing from Islamabad’s Marghazar Zoo

Photo: Islamabad Scene

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board has lost 513 rare species of animals and birds at the Marghazar Zoo.

The zoo had a total of 917 birds and animals, but only 404 were there then the wildlife board counted them after shifting them from the zoo. These include chinkara, parakeet, deer and antelope.

The board was moving them on the May 22 orders of the Islamabad High Court to relocate 878 animals.

On July 30, a pair of lions died while being transferred from the Marghazar Zoo to a farmhouse in Lahore.

Khalid Mohiuddin Wildlife Pvt Ltd was given custody of the lions and were responsible for the transfer. The lioness died on the way to the farmhouse while the lion died after reaching there.

On August 11, the Islamabad High Court issued a contempt notice to State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul and members of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board on the lions’ deaths.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad zoo
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani scholar's PhD thesis receives two international awards
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
WHO wants to review Russia's coronavirus vaccine trials
WHO wants to review Russia’s coronavirus vaccine trials
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.