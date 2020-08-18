513 animals, birds go missing from Islamabad’s Marghazar Zoo

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board has lost 513 rare species of animals and birds at the Marghazar Zoo.

The zoo had a total of 917 birds and animals, but only 404 were there then the wildlife board counted them after shifting them from the zoo. These include chinkara, parakeet, deer and antelope.

The board was moving them on the May 22 orders of the Islamabad High Court to relocate 878 animals.

On July 30, a pair of lions died while being transferred from the Marghazar Zoo to a farmhouse in Lahore.

Khalid Mohiuddin Wildlife Pvt Ltd was given custody of the lions and were responsible for the transfer. The lioness died on the way to the farmhouse while the lion died after reaching there.

On August 11, the Islamabad High Court issued a contempt notice to State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul and members of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board on the lions’ deaths.