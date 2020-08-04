Tuesday, August 4, 2020  | 13 Zilhaj, 1441
Pakistan

Islamabad lions death: Court to initiate contempt proceedings against Gul

Posted: Aug 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 hours ago
Islamabad lions death: Court to initiate contempt proceedings against Gul

Photo: File

The Islamabad High Court has decided to initiate contempt proceedings against Climate Change Minister Malik Amin Aslam and State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul over the death of two Islamabad zoo lions who died while being transferred to a farmhouse in Lahore.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case asked what happened with the lions. He remarked that the incident has exposed the federal government’s incompetence.

The respondents have been asked to submit replies at the next hearing.

The secretary for climate change, along with the representatives of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad have been summoned too.

Two lions died while being transferred from Islamabad’s Marghazar zoo to a farmhouse in Lahore, it was reported on July 30.

The case was registered under Section 5 of the Animal Act 1990. The law punishes people for killing any animal in an unnecessarily cruel manner. Those convicted under the law must pay a fine of Rs200 and can be imprisoned for up to six months.

The FIR says that the caretakers beat the pair with sticks and lit a fire in their cage to make them unconscious, rather than using a tranquiliser.

A video of the caretakers igniting a fire in the lion’s cage has been shared on social media too. The negligence of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board is also being investigated in the case.

