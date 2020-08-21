‘No one ready to take responsibility for Islamabad lions’ death’

No one is willing to take responsibility for the death of two lions at Marghazar Zoo, an Islamabad resident said in a petition filed in the Islamabad High Court on Friday.

Two lions died while being transferred from Islamabad’s Marghazar Zoo to a farmhouse in Lahore, it was reported on July 30. They were being shifted on the May 22 orders of the Islamabad High Court.

A video surfaced of the caretakers setting a fire inside the enclosure of the animals and yelling to make them move in an attempt to knock the big cats unconscious rather than using a tranquilizer.

The petitioner asked for a case to be registered against the people who were responsible for the deaths.

All the departments have been putting the blame on others, he said. We still don’t know who is actually responsible for the deaths. According to the petitioner, this is not the first time a death has been reported at the zoo. He said similar incidents were reported in 2003.

The court has issued notices to Kohsar SSP and SHO, the climate change ministry and the wildlife board director. They have been asked to submit replies in the case.

The case will be heard with the IHC zoo verdict implementation case.