Tuesday, August 18, 2020  | 27 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad, Larkana can’t resolve Karachi’s issues: MQM-P

Posted: Aug 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Party leader says PTI, PPP aren’t on the same page

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan said on Tuesday that the provincial and federal governments could not resolve public issues in Karachi.

“We have been saying it for the past years that only the people of Karachi know the solution to Karachi's problems,” MQM-P's Khawaja Izhar told reporters in Karachi.

“This issue can't be resolved from Islamabad and it can't be controlled while sitting in Larkana.”

His remarks come days after members of the provincial and federal governments and the MQM-P met to discuss the future of Karachi. They had decided to work together for the development of the city.

But Izhar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government in the centre and the Pakistan Peoples Party government in Sindh were not on the same page over the formation of a committee on Karachi's issues. “The committee is a temporary solution,” he added.

He criticized the PPP for not giving powers to Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar. A majority of local departments, including the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, were working under the Sindh minister for local bodies, he said.
