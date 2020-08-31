Monday, August 31, 2020  | 11 Muharram, 1442
Islamabad: Boating in Rawal Dam banned following rain forecast

Posted: Aug 31, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Islamabad: Boating in Rawal Dam banned following rain forecast

Residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been barred from boating in the Rawal Dam, Swan, Korang Nullah and other nullahs in the federal capital following a rain forecast.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, boating in the said areas has been banned for two months after it was declared “extremely dangerous” for visitors.

The decision was passed given the weather conditions across the country. The Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the capital throughout the week.

Following this, Section 144 has also been imposed in these areas and anyone defying the orders will be punished.

Residents often make way to the dams and nullahs after rain for picnics and activities such as boating.

After heavy downpours in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday, the Rawal Dam has been filled to its capacity after which its spillways were opened.

According to Shafqaat, if the dam overflows it will lead to flooding in the rivers and residential areas neighbouring them as well.

