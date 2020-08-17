Monday, August 17, 2020  | 26 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad airport ceiling collapse: Report summoned, Shahbaz Gill blames PML-N

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sections of the roof fell after heavy rain

Parts of the ceiling at the new Islamabad airport collapsed after heavy rain in the city, prompting an inquiry.

A video was posted on social media of ceiling panels at the airport crashing to the ground and water pouring down. Civil Aviation Director-General Nasir Hassan Jami took notice of the incident and has summoned a report from the project director and airport manager in three days.

The airport was completed two years ago at a cost of Rs105 billion. According to Shahbaz Gill, the prime minister's special assistant on political communication, the fault lies with the PML-N government.

He said the contract for the airport's construction was given to Mian Munir, to whose son Maryam Nawaz's daughter is married.

He was investigated by NAB in an assets beyond means case but the case was closed in November 2019.

Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar is expected to visit the airport today (Monday). He will tour the facility to see the damage and observe what steps have been taken to prevent further damage. CAA officials are expected to accompany him.

FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad airport
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani scholar's PhD thesis receives two international awards
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
WHO wants to review Russia's coronavirus vaccine trials
WHO wants to review Russia’s coronavirus vaccine trials
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.