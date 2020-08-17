Islamabad airport ceiling collapse: Report summoned, Shahbaz Gill blames PML-N

Sections of the roof fell after heavy rain

Parts of the ceiling at the new Islamabad airport collapsed after heavy rain in the city, prompting an inquiry.

A video was posted on social media of ceiling panels at the airport crashing to the ground and water pouring down. Civil Aviation Director-General Nasir Hassan Jami took notice of the incident and has summoned a report from the project director and airport manager in three days.

The airport was completed two years ago at a cost of Rs105 billion. According to Shahbaz Gill, the prime minister's special assistant on political communication, the fault lies with the PML-N government.

He said the contract for the airport's construction was given to Mian Munir, to whose son Maryam Nawaz's daughter is married.

He was investigated by NAB in an assets beyond means case but the case was closed in November 2019.

Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar is expected to visit the airport today (Monday). He will tour the facility to see the damage and observe what steps have been taken to prevent further damage. CAA officials are expected to accompany him.