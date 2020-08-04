Islamabad: Tanker driver arrested for selling ‘adulterated oil’ to companies

An oil tanker driver, Azhar Mahmood, was arrested for selling adulterated petrol to oil companies in Islamabad, according to the police.

Mahmood purchased oil from oil refinery companies, mixed the commodity with water and then sold it to local oil supplying agencies.

“In just one of the incidents, he defrauded an oil company by selling it fuel worth Rs700,000,” a police officer said.

Mahmood admitted to his crime in police custody. “My financial condition is very bad and I needed money to pay off my debts and other expenses,” he told the police.

An FIR has been registered at the Sihala police station.