The Islamabad local administration has allowed reopening of weekly markets in the federal capital from Sunday, August 9.

The order to reopen weekly bazaars was issued by Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz.

It coincides with a significant drop in the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

The weekly markets in Islamabad’s H-9 and G-10 sectors will be set up from Sunday.

However, visitors will have to wear face masks and maintain social distance.