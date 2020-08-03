Monday, August 3, 2020  | 12 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan court wants Indian participation in proceedings

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 seconds ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 seconds ago
Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan court wants Indian participation in proceedings

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Islamabad High Court said on Monday that Indian officials should be given an opportunity to give their stance while hearing a petition on appointing a lawyer for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

A two judge-bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, heard the plea.

The court ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to approach the Indian authorities and Jhadhav himself to make them a part of the hearing. The attorney general assured that the government will follow the court’s directives.

The judged also instructed government officials to not make any sort of unnecessary comments on the Indian spy’s case.

The hearing has been adjourned till September 3.

Speaking to reporters outside the hearing, the attorney general said the court hasn’t considered yet whether Indian lawyers will be representing Jhadhav or any lawyers in Pakistan that have Indian nationality will do so.

Pakistan provides India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

On July 16, Pakistan provided consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on the request of India.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the two “consul officers” of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided “unimpeded and uninterrupted” consular access to Jadhav at 3:00pm.

In September 2019, India was provided consular access to Jadhav for the first time after his arrest. In December 2017, Jadhav met his mother and wife while in custody.

Indian Navy officer Jadhav was arrested on charges of espionage in Balochistan in March 2016 and sentenced to death by a military court a year later.

“During investigation, Commander Jadhav confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in loss of many precious human lives,” said the FO statement. “He also made important revelations about RAW’s role in sponsoring state terrorism in Pakistan.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
India Kulbhushan Jadhav
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan court wants Indian participation in proceedings, Indian spy kulbhushan, Islamabad High Court, pakistan attorney general, kulbhushan yadav in urdu, kalbhushan jhadav icj,,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.