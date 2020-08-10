Monday, August 10, 2020  | 19 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Indian police find 11 Pakistani migrants dead in Rajasthan: report

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Indian police find 11 Pakistani migrants dead in Rajasthan: report

Photo courtesy: BBC Urdu

Police in India’s Rajasthan state have found bodies of 11 members of a single family from a field in Jodhpur city, the BBC Urdu reported Sunday.

The family of 12 had shifted to India from Pakistan’s Sindh province in 2015, according to the report. The deceased belonged to the Bheel community and used to live in a village in Sanghar district.

An India police official told BBC Urdu that the policemen found insecticides from the scene. The reason behind their deaths could be a “domestic dispute,” he was quoted as saying.

The report said that police were interrogating Keval Ram, the only surviving member of the family.

A relative of Ram in Sindh said the family had first moved to Hyderabad from their village and then gone to India through a train in 2015.

“According to initial information, Kewal Ram survived because he was sleeping at a distance from the family’s home,” the BBC Urdu reported.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Hindu, India, Pakistan, Bheel Community
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Pakistan renames Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway
Pakistan renames Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway
Why is Pakistan observing Kashmir Siege Day?
Why is Pakistan observing Kashmir Siege Day?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.