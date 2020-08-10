Indian police find 11 Pakistani migrants dead in Rajasthan: report

Police in India’s Rajasthan state have found bodies of 11 members of a single family from a field in Jodhpur city, the BBC Urdu reported Sunday.

The family of 12 had shifted to India from Pakistan’s Sindh province in 2015, according to the report. The deceased belonged to the Bheel community and used to live in a village in Sanghar district.

An India police official told BBC Urdu that the policemen found insecticides from the scene. The reason behind their deaths could be a “domestic dispute,” he was quoted as saying.

The report said that police were interrogating Keval Ram, the only surviving member of the family.

A relative of Ram in Sindh said the family had first moved to Hyderabad from their village and then gone to India through a train in 2015.

“According to initial information, Kewal Ram survived because he was sleeping at a distance from the family’s home,” the BBC Urdu reported.