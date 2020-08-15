Headlines 9am: Kashmiris observe Black Day on India’s Independence Day

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

Pakistanis and Kashmiris are observing a Black Day today on India’s Independence Day. In an address on August 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed his vow of advocating for Muslims of Indian-Administered Kashmir on international platforms. “We are aware of your problems. We know how you are being tortured,” the PM said.

Israel and the UAE have agreed to normalise relations in a landmark US-brokered deal under which the Jewish state would halt further annexation of Palestinian territory.

An anti-polio vaccination drive has been kicked-off in Jhelum and Hafizabad. Nine hundred teams will vaccinate 450,000 children in the next four days.

Two siblings, three-year-old Owais and 16-year-old Umar, were killed Friday night in a road accident in Karachi’s Baldia Town. Three other siblings were also injured. Their father says Umar had taken the siblings with him on a motorbike without telling him. The accident occurred after one of their sisters got her dupatta stuck in the bike’s chain. They had gone to participate in Independence Day rallies.

Pakistan painted the country green as it celebrated its 74th Independence Day on August 14.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast light rain in Karachi today and tomorrow. The city has already experienced three spells of heavy monsoon rain in August.