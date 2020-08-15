Headlines 9am: Kashmiris observe Black Day on India’s Independence Day

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.
Pakistanis and Kashmiris are observing a Black Day today on India’s Independence Day. In an address on August 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed his vow of advocating for Muslims of Indian-Administered Kashmir on international platforms. “We are aware of your problems. We know how you are being tortured,” the PM said.
An anti-polio vaccination drive has been kicked-off in Jhelum and Hafizabad. Nine hundred teams will vaccinate 450,000 children in the next four days.
Two siblings, three-year-old Owais and 16-year-old Umar, were killed Friday night in a road accident in Karachi’s Baldia Town. Three other siblings were also injured. Their father says Umar had taken the siblings with him on a motorbike without telling him. The accident occurred after one of their sisters got her dupatta stuck in the bike’s chain. They had gone to participate in Independence Day rallies.