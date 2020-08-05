‘India has lost battle of hearts and minds in Kashmir’

India has lost the battle of hearts and minds in Kashmir and the people of the valley won’t settle for anything short of freedom, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday .

“What Hindustan and the world are not realizing is that in this generation, Burhan Wanis have been born and they will not bow down,” the foreign minister told anchorperson Nadeem Malik on his show. “They want freedom.”

Pakistan is observing a day of solidarity with Kashmiris on August 5 which marks one year since the annexation of Indian-occupied Kashmir by New Delhi.

India had revoked Kashmir’s special autonomous status by repealing articles 35A and 370 of its constitution on August 5, 2019.

The Pakistan foreign minister said he is ready to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir.

“Narendra Modi if you have the confidence [in yourself] I am inviting you, come and talk to Kashmiris in Muzaffarabad, come and talk to Kashmiris in Gilgit-Baltistan, and see how much affection you get from them,” Qureshi said.

“And if you have the courage, then invite Imran Khan to Srinagar and see who the Kashmiris listen to.”

Qureshi claimed that every person in Kashmir would listen to PM Khan and raise slogans of freedom with him.