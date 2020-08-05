Pakistan will never stay quiet on the Kashmir issue: PM

He was addressing the AJK Assembly on Kashmir Siege Day

Pakistan will never stay quiet on the Kashmir issue and will always stand with its Kashmiri brothers, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his speech in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Wednesday.

Pakistan is observing the day of solidarity with Kashmir on August 5 which marks one year since the annexation of Indian-occupied Kashmir by New Delhi. India had revoked Kashmir’s special autonomous status by repealing articles 35A and 370 of its constitution on August 5, 2019

"Narendra Modi thinks that Pakistan will not speak up against India's tyranny on Kashmiris," the premier said. He said Pakistan would ignore Kashmir and its people under no circumstances.

PM Khan said his government brought up the dispute on international platforms on several occasions. We are finally seeing the result of our hard work as the international community has started raising their voices over the issue, he said.

President Arif Alvi addressed a rally in solidarity with residents of occupied Kashmir in Islamabad on Wednesday. It was attended by Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi among other senators and officials.

Pakistan has long been standing with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir. It wants them to be able to choose, through a referendum, what they want to do.

It has also raised its voice against human rights violations in Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken about Kashmir in the UN General Assembly, on Twitter, in televised addresses to the nation, at rallies, in interviews to foreign press, and to the heads of states.

The Government of Pakistan has spoken to foreign representatives about the annexation of and human rights violations in Kashmir and urged them to raise their voices for the rights of the Kashmiri people.

Pakistani celebrities have also been vocal about the issue. Singer Hadiqa Kiani even released a song on Kashmir.

Earlier this week, the Inter-Services Public Relations also released a song for the people of Kashmir.

Pakistan decided to mark the Kashmir Siege Day to show the people of the occupied valley that it is standing by them.

What is annexation?

Jammu and Kashmir is the only predominantly Muslim state in India.

The Indian government decided to bifurcate the state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The former will have a legislature while the latter won’t. By doing this, the state no longer remains predominantly Muslim and allows other Indians to buy property and relocate to the region.

Article 35A allowed the Jammu and Kashmir State Assembly to define who is and isn’t a permanent resident of the state. It also allowed the assembly to determine who got state grants, who had the right to purchase land and property and who could permanently settle in the region. It granted the assembly the power to restrict the rights of anyone who wasn’t a permanent resident.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution granted special autonomy to the region. It allowed the state’s assembly to make its own constitution and gave it autonomous state power.

India had repealed the two articles on August 5, 2019 hours after imposing a curfew in the valley, cutting off internet and telephone services, putting senior leaders under house arrest and deploying thousands of additional troops to the region.

The restrictions and communications blackout largely remain in place.