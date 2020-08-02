Sunday, August 2, 2020  | 11 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

PM Khan congratulates Turkish president for reopening of Hagia Sophia

Posted: Aug 2, 2020
Posted: Aug 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PM Khan congratulates Turkish president for reopening of Hagia Sophia

SAMAA Digital

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the reopening of Hagia Sophia as a mosque in a telephonic conversation on Saturday.

Hagia Sophia was converted into a mosque and was reopened for Muslim worship.

The leaders also exchanged greetings for Eidul Azha which was celebrated across the world on Friday and Saturday.

The Pakistan prime minister assured Erdogan of the country’s commitment to further fortify bilateral cooperation with Turkey and thanked him for extending support to Pakistan in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

Erdogan, too, assured PM Khan of Turkey’s steadfast support towards Pakistan in its international stance over the Kashmir issue.

The two leaders discussed Pakistan and Turkey’s joint efforts for the field of medicine and agreed to stay in close contact on all issues of common interest.

Imran Khan Pakistan recep erdogan Turkey
 
RELATED STORIES

Recep Erdogan, Imran Khan, Turkey, Pakistan, medicine, Hagia Sophia, coronavirus, Kashmir
 
