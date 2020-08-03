Imran Ghazali appointed GM of govt’s digital media wing

Imran Ghazali has been appointed as the general manager of The Digital Media Wing (DMW) at the Ministry of Information.

DMW is a newly established unit after being approved by the Cabinet earlier this year.

It will work as a strategic unit of the Government of Pakistan to provide results-oriented media content, digital public relations, and give authentic government updates on digital media.

DMW is committed to revolutionize how media is consumed in Pakistan. It will maintain a data-driven, growth-oriented team to further the interests of the State of Pakistan locally and internationally.

It will strengthen the government of Pakistan for the 21st century with robust, authentic and high-quality communication platforms.

DMW will also be responsible for curating the digital content for official social media assets of government. It will also be organizing and verifying social media accounts of all federal government ministries and will be enhancing their digital media.

Ghazali is a Digital Media expert with over 14 years of experience in this industry. He is also one of the pioneers of social media campaigning in Pakistan with over 120,000 followers on his personal accounts. He has been speaking as a Social Media strategist at various public events and has been consulting various global organizations on digital media.

He recently worked as a Head of Social Media Consultant at DFID’s family planning project – DAFPAK.

Before this he was leading the digital strategy as a consultant to UNICEF for Clean Green Pakistan initiative at the Ministry of climate change.

He was also involved in implementation of KP Government’s Digital Policy and working closely with KP IT Board as World Bank Pakistan Consultant for Digital Youth Summit.

Imran has also been managing the Digital Media presence and digital PR of Nutshell Forum, Pakistan’s leading conference management organization.

He was also responsible for 360 degree digital coverage of Pakistan’s biggest corporate summits Leaders In Islamabad Business Summit & The Future Summit prime events of Nutshell with hundreds of foreign delegates from over 30 countries.

From Dec 2016 to August 2018, Imran worked as Head of National Campaigning – Digital at Alif Ailaan. He was the architect of the digital strategy for the last two years of the campaign that resulted in increased reach and engagement on social media platforms.

Before this he has worked as Chief Digital Officer at M&C Saatchi World Services where he was responsible for the whole digital business and was leading digital strategy for key accounts. He has advised for the digital strategy and led the social media roll-out of their Pakistan-US Friendship campaign.