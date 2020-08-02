‘Leave my valley’: ISPR releases song in solidarity with Kashmir

The Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan released a song, Ja Chor Day Meri Wadi, on Sunday in solidarity with the abrogation of the special constitutional status of Indian Kashmir.

Last year on August 5, India repealed articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, revoking special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir.

Pakistan, to express its support with the Kashmiris, has decided to observe Yaum-e-Istehsal on the first anniversary of the annexation of Kashmir. Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a press conference, said that the government has planned a number of activities to show how Kashmiris are being exploited by India.

The song released by ISPR is one such attempt. It has been sung by Shafqat Amanat Ali, written by Imran Raza and composed by Sahir Ali Bagga.

A tribute to the brave people of Kashmir and their relentless struggle for Freedom.

link: https://t.co/LjahOSrEvx#KashmirSeigeDay#YoumeIstehsal — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 2, 2020

The song begins with the sound of a clock to symbolise the atrocities faced by the Kashmiris in the last one year under Indian siege. Its lyrics demand freedom from the tyranny of the Indian rule and say that no matter what they do, India can’t take away the strength and valor of the Kashmiris.

It also reiterates that Pakistan will never leave its Kashmiri brothers and will stand with them till the end.

In his press conference, Qureshi said the same. “We have our eyes set on Srinagar, which falls in Indian-Administered Kashmir. We have decided to change the name of Kashmir Highway to Srinagar Highway as it will take us there directly.”

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Legislative Assembly of AJK on August 5 to highlight the Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom. President Dr Arif Alvi will lead a rally on the day, while all chief ministers will speak to their respective legislature assemblies to condemn Indian brutalities on the people of the valley.