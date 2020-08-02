Sunday, August 2, 2020  | 11 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

‘Leave my valley’: ISPR releases song in solidarity with Kashmir

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
‘Leave my valley’: ISPR releases song in solidarity with Kashmir

Photo: screenshot/Jaa Chor Day Meri Wadi, Youtube

The Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan released a song, Ja Chor Day Meri Wadi, on Sunday in solidarity with the abrogation of the special constitutional status of Indian Kashmir.

Last year on August 5, India repealed articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, revoking special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir.

Pakistan, to express its support with the Kashmiris, has decided to observe Yaum-e-Istehsal on the first anniversary of the annexation of Kashmir. Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a press conference, said that the government has planned a number of activities to show how Kashmiris are being exploited by India.

The song released by ISPR is one such attempt. It has been sung by Shafqat Amanat Ali, written by Imran Raza and composed by Sahir Ali Bagga.

The song begins with the sound of a clock to symbolise the atrocities faced by the Kashmiris in the last one year under Indian siege. Its lyrics demand freedom from the tyranny of the Indian rule and say that no matter what they do, India can’t take away the strength and valor of the Kashmiris.

It also reiterates that Pakistan will never leave its Kashmiri brothers and will stand with them till the end.

In his press conference, Qureshi said the same. “We have our eyes set on Srinagar, which falls in Indian-Administered Kashmir. We have decided to change the name of Kashmir Highway to Srinagar Highway as it will take us there directly.”

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Legislative Assembly of AJK on August 5 to highlight the Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom. President Dr Arif Alvi will lead a rally on the day, while all chief ministers will speak to their respective legislature assemblies to condemn Indian brutalities on the people of the valley.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ISPR Kashmir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
india, kashmir, pakistan, ISPR, shah mahmood qureshi, valley, srinagar, arif alvi, imran khan, song,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.