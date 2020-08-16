Sunday, August 16, 2020  | 25 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Headlines 9am: Bill Gates to support Pakistan Army against polio

Posted: Aug 16, 2020
Posted: Aug 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am news bulletin:

  • A meeting has been called of PTI, PPP and MQM representatives in Islamabad to discuss Karachi. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Education Minister Saaed Ghani, Local Government Minister Nasir Shah, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar will attend and likely form a coordination committee.
  • Karachi witnessed light drizzles Saturday night in Malir, II Chundrigar Road, Airport, Federal B Area, Defence, Clifton and Orangi. The Met department has forecast light rain in the city throughout the day today.
  • Some men in Karachi’s Dastagir robbed a medical store. Another pharmacy was also looted in Lahore’s Johar Town. The suspects had covered their faces with masks and held people hostages. They managed to escape.
  • A Pakistani woman was injured in unprovoked Indian firing across the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir, the Pakistani military said Saturday.
  • Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Bill Gates had a telephoe conversation in which they discussed Pakistan’s COVID-19 response and the resumption of the country-wide polio campaign. Gates had ensured his support to the army in its fight against polio.
  • American President Donald Trump has initiated a campaign, Muslim Voice for Trump, to gain Muslim votes form the country. Republican member Sajid Tarar will be heading it.
  • Pakistan is observing ace singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s 23rd death anniversary today. Popularly known as ShahenshaheQawwali by his fans, the singer’s aura and talent remain unmatched.

