Headlines 9am: Travelers gear up as Pakistan resumes tourism

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin:

A man in Swabi shot his father, uncle and grandfather over a domestic issue on Sunday. In Karachi, a man died after unknown men on a motorbike opened fire at his car near Tahir Villa.

A passenger bus overturned due to speeding on Rahim Yar Khan’s Khanpur Road on Sunday. More than 13 passengers in the bus were injured. It was travelling from Faisalabad to Sadiqabad.

The weather in Sindh’s Thar turned pleasant after rain in the district. Many tourists crowded the area’s tourist attractions after the ban on tourism was lifted by the government. People thronged the streets of Swat and Abbottabad’s chairlift saw huge queues of eager tourists.

The Sindh government has announced that it will reopen restaurants and businesses in the province from Monday, August 10. Cinemas, gyms and health clubs will also resume operations. The services will be allowed to function till 9pm.

The three-day monsoon spell in Karachi turned out to be a menace for the residents. Main roads across the city are inundated while multiple areas are still deprived of electricity. According to the Met department, light rain is predicted today.

The Pakistan Broadcasters Association has submitted a complaint against the owners of BOL News to PEMRA. It has requested the authority to suspend the channel’s license over charges of blackmailing and corruption.

England beat Pakistan by three wickets in the first Test at Manchester on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Tiger Force Day is being celebrated today. One million volunteers will take part in a plantation drive that will be held across the country.