Sunday, August 9, 2020  | 18 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Headlines 9am: Travelers gear up as Pakistan resumes tourism

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Headlines 9am: Travelers gear up as Pakistan resumes tourism

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin:

  • A man in Swabi shot his father, uncle and grandfather over a domestic issue on Sunday. In Karachi, a man died after unknown men on a motorbike opened fire at his car near Tahir Villa.
  • A passenger bus overturned due to speeding on Rahim Yar Khan’s Khanpur Road on Sunday. More than 13 passengers in the bus were injured. It was travelling from Faisalabad to Sadiqabad.
  • The weather in Sindh’s Thar turned pleasant after rain in the district. Many tourists crowded the area’s tourist attractions after the ban on tourism was lifted by the government. People thronged the streets of Swat and Abbottabad’s chairlift saw huge queues of eager tourists.
  • The Sindh government has announced that it will reopen restaurants and businesses in the province from Monday, August 10. Cinemas, gyms and health clubs will also resume operations. The services will be allowed to function till 9pm.
  • The three-day monsoon spell in Karachi turned out to be a menace for the residents. Main roads across the city are inundated while multiple areas are still deprived of electricity. According to the Met department, light rain is predicted today.
  • The Pakistan Broadcasters Association has submitted a complaint against the owners of BOL News to PEMRA. It has requested the authority to suspend the channel’s license over charges of blackmailing and corruption.
  • England beat Pakistan by three wickets in the first Test at Manchester on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
  • Tiger Force Day is being celebrated today. One million volunteers will take part in a plantation drive that will be held across the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus tourism
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
travelers, tourism, coronavirus, Sindh, ban, restaurants, cinemas, theatres, Manchester, cricket, Test match, prime minister, imran khan, asad umar, murad ali shah, tiger force day, plantation, BOL news, rain
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Pakistan renames Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway
Pakistan renames Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway
Pakistan records eight new coronavirus deaths, second lowest since April
Pakistan records eight new coronavirus deaths, second lowest since April
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.