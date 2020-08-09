Headlines 9am: Travelers gear up as Pakistan resumes tourism

The three-day monsoon spell in Karachi turned out to be a menace for the residents. Main roads across the city are inundated while multiple areas are still deprived of electricity. According to the Met department, light rain is predicted today.
The Pakistan Broadcasters Association has submitted a complaint against the owners of BOL News to PEMRA. It has requested the authority to suspend the channel’s license over charges of blackmailing and corruption.
England beat Pakistan by three wickets in the first Test at Manchester on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Tiger Force Day is being celebrated today. One million volunteers will take part in a plantation drive that will be held across the country.
