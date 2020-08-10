Monday, August 10, 2020  | 19 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Headlines 9am: Pakistan reopens with 92% coronavirus recovery rate

Posted: Aug 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Headlines 9am: Pakistan reopens with 92% coronavirus recovery rate

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin:

  • Pakistan will reopen everything today after a lockdown of over five months. Restaurants, cinemas, theatres, cafés and businesses are all resuming business after five months. They will be allowed to provide services till 9pm and be open throughout the week.
  • Former president Asif Ali Zardari has been indicted in the Park Lane reference. An accountability court had instructed a video link to be set up for the case hearing at Karachi’s Bilawal house today. Zardari has been accused of corruption.
  • A woman in Mandi Bahauddin murdered her father for not letting her meet her friend. She hid the body in a room afterwards. In Lahore, a 30-year-old woman passed away after she was tortured by her husband.
  • A man identified as Rafiq died after getting electrocuted by a transformer kept on a trolley in Lahore’s Madina Colony. His family has demanded action taken against the Lahore Electric Supply Company.
  • A person was killed and another injured after a trailer collided into a car on the highway near Depalpur.
  • According to the government, 92% of coronavirus patients in Pakistan have successfully recovered. In the last 24 hours, over 500 new cases were reported and 15 people succumbed to the virus. The number of active cases in the country is over 17,000.
  • The Afghan government and the Taliban are “on the verge of peace talks” after thousands of prominent Afghans approved the release of about 400 contentious militant prisoners, the head of Kabul’s peace council said on Sunday.
  • The campaign against the Lebanese government has strengthened after the Beirut blast earlier this month. Protesters set a fire at the entrance of Parliament Square. The police used tear gas against them. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has announced that the US will give “substantial” aid to the country.
  • The third death anniversary of Dr Ruth Pfau will be observed today. Her services rendered to eradicate leprosy and TB from the country. She has been awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Pakistan, Nishan-e-Quaid-e-Azam and Sitara Quaid-e-Azam.

Coronavirus lockdown
 
RELATED STORIES

coronavirus, Asif Ali Zardar, Park Lane Reference, Bilawal House, indictment, Dr Ruth Pfau, death anniversary, lockdown, Lahore, Karachi, Taliban, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Donald Trump, US
 
