Headlines 9am: Pakistan celebrates second day of Eidul Azha

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin:
Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the reopening of Hagia Sophia as a mosque in a telephonic conversation on Saturday. The leaders exchanged greetings of Eidul Azha and discussed the coronavirus and the Kashmir issue.
Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa has said that the Pakistan Army is aware of plans to disrupt the peace of the region and is prepared to respond to any attack on it. He spent the first day of Eid with the soldiers of the Khoi Ratta Sector in Rawalpindi. He also expressed his solidarity with the people of Indian-adminstered Kashmir.
The People’s Liberation Army of China completed its 93 years today. A special ceremony for this was arranged by the Pakistan Army at the DHQ headquarters. The army of both countries honoured each other’s national anthems. The move was appreciated by the Chinese Embassy officials.
The Karachi police found two bodies in a house in Malir’s Joharabad on Saturday. The couple were reportedly murdered by the woman’s brother. The man confessed to killing them on the pretext of honour in police custody.