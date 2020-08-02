Sunday, August 2, 2020  | 11 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Headlines 9am: Pakistan celebrates second day of Eidul Azha

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Headlines 9am: Pakistan celebrates second day of Eidul Azha

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin:

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the reopening of Hagia Sophia as a mosque in a telephonic conversation on Saturday. The leaders exchanged greetings of Eidul Azha and discussed the coronavirus and the Kashmir issue.
  • Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa has said that the Pakistan Army is aware of plans to disrupt the peace of the region and is prepared to respond to any attack on it. He spent the first day of Eid with the soldiers of the Khoi Ratta Sector in Rawalpindi. He also expressed his solidarity with the people of Indian-adminstered Kashmir.
  • It has been a year since India repealed articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, revoking special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while addressing a press conference on Friday said that Pakistan is going to highlight Indian atrocities in Kashmir on August 5.
  • The People’s Liberation Army of China completed its 93 years today. A special ceremony for this was arranged by the Pakistan Army at the DHQ headquarters. The army of both countries honoured each other’s national anthems. The move was appreciated by the Chinese Embassy officials.
  • Multiple areas of the province, such as Kamoki, Hafizabad, Shakargarh and Farooqabad, witnessed heavy showers with thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday. The meteorological department has forecast rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad today.
  • Pakistan is celebrating the second day of Eidul Azha today. Residents sacrificed animals and exchanged greetings.
  • The sacrifice was followed by barbecues and parties. Friends and families have gathered to celebrate the occasion with zeal and zest.
  • A bull fell from the second floor of a building in Karachi’s Surjani Town on Saturday. It was being brought down by a crane. It was immediately sacrificed by its owner.
  • The streets and roads in cities across the country are a show of blood stains and animal carcasses as the district administration failed to arrange a proper system to clean the cities.
  • Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said thieves in the country want amendments made to the NAB law. He said the opposition is in no position to start any anti-government drive and all their attempts will fail. “They were planning to launch a protest after Eidul Azha, which will be a flop,” he said, adding that the PTI will complete its five-year tenure.
  • Two friends, 18-year-old Ali Raza and 20-year-old Waqas, were killed after they got electrocuted from an electricity wire while they were at a food stall near their house in Pindi Bhattian’s Sukheke on Saturday night.
  • A seven-year-old boy was raped and killed by his relative in Karachi’s Korangi, according to the police. The boy was kidnapped 20 days ago, after which his parents had lodged a missing persons complaint with the police. On Saturday, his body was found from the Korangi river.
  • The Karachi police found two bodies in a house in Malir’s Joharabad on Saturday. The couple were reportedly murdered by the woman’s brother. The man confessed to killing them on the pretext of honour in police custody.
  • The two lions who died while being transferred from Islamabad’s Marghazar zoo to a farmhouse in Lahore died of suffocation, confirmed the post-mortem report on Saturday. On Friday, the Kohsar police had registered a case against caretakers of the two lions.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Eidul Azha sacrifice
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
lions, islamabad zoo, imran khan, turkey, qaamr javed bajwa, honour killing, rape, child, karachi, rain, punjab, eidul azha, animals, sheikh rasheed, kashmir, shah mahmood qureshi
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.