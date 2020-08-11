Tuesday, August 11, 2020  | 20 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Headlines 9am: Islamabad, Rawalpindi wake up to rain

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Headlines 9am: Islamabad, Rawalpindi wake up to rain

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

  • PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has been summoned at NAB Lahore. The bureau has accused her of illegally transferring 200 acres of land in Raiwind.
  • The FBR has revealed that a benami company has been using a fake bank account for money laundering. The company has exported goods worth $30 million using Sultan Mahmood’s name, a pine nut shop owner in Lahore. The shopkeeper is however clueless about the transactions and the company.
  • The Karachi police arrested two truck drivers on the Super Highway after they were caught red-handed transporting 99kg of drugs. Their vehicle has been impounded.
  • The police have arrested two people for robbing people at Tariq Road, PECHS, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Bahadurabad.
  • A woman was killed in Jhang after unknown men entered the residence and opened fire at her. Her body has been moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. She was the mother of seven children.
  • Rawalpindi and Islamabad reported heavy rain on Tuesday morning.
  • A dust storm swept across America’s Illinois on Monday, uprooting trees and electric poles. Several areas of the US state even reported power outage for several hours.
  • US President Donald Trump’s White House briefing was interrupted after several shots were fired outside the building. The US Secret Service later told media that a service officer had shot a 51-year-old man after the elderly man ran towards him with a weapon.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Donald Trump maryam nawaz NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
NAB summons Maryam Nawaz, dust storm in US, maryam nawaz nab, donald trump white house briefing, US shooting, illinois storm, NAB news,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Why is Pakistan observing Kashmir Siege Day?
Why is Pakistan observing Kashmir Siege Day?
Blog: Why I chose Science and Sociology for O’ Levels
Blog: Why I chose Science and Sociology for O’ Levels
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.