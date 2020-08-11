Headlines 9am: Islamabad, Rawalpindi wake up to rain

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.
PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has been summoned at NAB Lahore. The bureau has accused her of illegally transferring 200 acres of land in Raiwind.
The FBR has revealed that a benami company has been using a fake bank account for money laundering. The company has exported goods worth $30 million using Sultan Mahmood’s name, a pine nut shop owner in Lahore. The shopkeeper is however clueless about the transactions and the company.
The Karachi police arrested two truck drivers on the Super Highway after they were caught red-handed transporting 99kg of drugs. Their vehicle has been impounded.
The police have arrested two people for robbing people at Tariq Road, PECHS, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Bahadurabad.
A woman was killed in Jhang after unknown men entered the residence and opened fire at her. Her body has been moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. She was the mother of seven children.
Rawalpindi and Islamabad reported heavy rain on Tuesday morning.
A dust storm swept across America’s Illinois on Monday, uprooting trees and electric poles. Several areas of the US state even reported power outage for several hours.
US President Donald Trump’s White House briefing was interrupted after several shots were fired outside the building. The US Secret Service later told media that a service officer had shot a 51-year-old man after the elderly man ran towards him with a weapon.