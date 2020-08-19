Wednesday, August 19, 2020  | 28 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Haripur: Six killed, nine injured in clash between two groups

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Haripur: Six killed, nine injured in clash between two groups

Photo: SAMAA File

Six people were killed and nine injured after a clash broke out between two groups in Haripur’s Khalabat town on Wednesday, according to the police.

The fight between the groups was over an electricity bill.

Haripur DPO said that the clash started at the Chandni Chowk Road. “Members of one group were from camp three and five,” he said.

Both the groups had opened fire at each other during which five brothers passed away and multiple pedestrians were injured. They were immediately shifted to the trauma center by Rescue 1122.

Three of the injured men have been declared to be in critical condition.

The DPO added that seven people have been arrested and their weapons have been seized.

FaceBook WhatsApp
clash
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani scholar's PhD thesis receives two international awards
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
WHO wants to review Russia's coronavirus vaccine trials
WHO wants to review Russia’s coronavirus vaccine trials
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
China teenage climate warrior fights a lonely battle
China teenage climate warrior fights a lonely battle
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.