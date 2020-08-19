Haripur: Six killed, nine injured in clash between two groups

Six people were killed and nine injured after a clash broke out between two groups in Haripur’s Khalabat town on Wednesday, according to the police.

The fight between the groups was over an electricity bill.

Haripur DPO said that the clash started at the Chandni Chowk Road. “Members of one group were from camp three and five,” he said.

Both the groups had opened fire at each other during which five brothers passed away and multiple pedestrians were injured. They were immediately shifted to the trauma center by Rescue 1122.

Three of the injured men have been declared to be in critical condition.

The DPO added that seven people have been arrested and their weapons have been seized.