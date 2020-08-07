Friday, August 7, 2020  | 16 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Hafizabad woman kills six-year-old stepdaughter, hides body in cupboard: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Hafizabad woman kills six-year-old stepdaughter, hides body in cupboard: police

A woman was arrested for murdering her six-year-old stepdaughter in Hafizabad on Thursday, according to the police.

The girl’s father said that she had gone missing two days back after which the family had lodged a missing persons complaint at the local police station.

A special team was formed by the police but the girl was not found after which her stepmother was taken into custody and was interrogated.

“She confessed to the crime and told us that she had killed the girl by strangling her with a cloth around her neck,” a police officer said, adding that the suspect then hid the body in a cupboard in the house.

The body has been shifted to the DHQ hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further investigations are under way.

