Saturday, August 22, 2020  | 2 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Hafizabad: Two government officers arrested for corruption of over Rs1m

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Hafizabad: Two government officers arrested for corruption of over Rs1m

Photo: File

Two Hafizabad officers were arrested on Friday for illegally using government funds of over Rs1 million, according to the Anti-Corruption police.

“The suspects, former municipal officer Mumtaz Farooqi and contractor Mubashir, took a total of Rs1,120,000 from government funds,” the regional director of the police said.

He added that the suspects had been defrauding the system for years and were involved in other corruption cases as well.

Farooqi and Mubashir were arrested in Sahiwal and Pindi Bhattian. The police have taken the suspects into custody and are interrogating them. Further investigations are under way.

