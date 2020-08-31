Gujranwala TikToker arrested for stealing mobile phones

A young man and his accomplices were arrested for stealing mobile phones to make TikTok videos in Gujranwala on Monday.

Ali Hamza stole mobile phones to make videos on TikTok. Him and his gang of accomplices broke the locks of shops in Model Town market and stole mobile phones worth Rs600,000.

The police arrested Hamza and his accomplices from Larri Adda and seized the stolen items from their possession.

An SHO said women were also involved in the robberies. They said Hamza would go to shops, say he wanted to show his family the mobile phone and then run away with it.

The prime suspect, Hamza, confessed to the robberies, the police said.