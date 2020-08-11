Gujranwala brothers arrested on charges of killing three people

Two brothers, Asad and Raheel, were arrested for murdering three people of the same family over a property dispute in Gujranwala on Monday, according to the police.

On July 22, the brothers had murdered a rickshaw driver, identified as Qasim Ali, while he was waiting for a passenger. The police said that Ali and suspects had family enmity dating back to years.

“There was a dispute between the families over the property,” a police officer said, adding that the brothers had murdered two other people over the same issue earlier.

More than five people from both families have been killed.

An FIR has been registered near the Satellite Town police station. Further investigation is under way.