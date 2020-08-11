Tuesday, August 11, 2020  | 20 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Gujranwala brothers arrested on charges of killing three people

Posted: Aug 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Gujranwala brothers arrested on charges of killing three people

Photo: File

Two brothers, Asad and Raheel, were arrested for murdering three people of the same family over a property dispute in Gujranwala on Monday, according to the police.

On July 22, the brothers had murdered a rickshaw driver, identified as Qasim Ali, while he was waiting for a passenger. The police said that Ali and suspects had family enmity dating back to years.

“There was a dispute between the families over the property,” a police officer said, adding that the brothers had murdered two other people over the same issue earlier.

More than five people from both families have been killed.

An FIR has been registered near the Satellite Town police station. Further investigation is under way.

MOST READ
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Why is Pakistan observing Kashmir Siege Day?
Blog: Why I chose Science and Sociology for O’ Levels
