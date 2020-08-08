Angry single man arrested for killing three couples in Gujranwala

A man in Gujranwala has been apprehended for killing six people in Peoples Colony.

The police told SAMAA TV on Saturday that Arsalan was upset because he couldn’t get married and decided to murder couples who were getting married.

He was caught Friday night after he entered a home in Peoples Colony and the owner called the police right away.

The suspect used to target the couples that were sleeping on rooftops. He would come at night and kill them with a brick.

The police said Arsalan was arrested in 2017 as well for murdering a woman.