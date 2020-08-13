Thursday, August 13, 2020  | 22 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Child killed in grenade attack on Quetta Independence Day stall

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Child killed in grenade attack on Quetta Independence Day stall

Photo: Online

A child was killed in an attack on an Independence Day stall on Quetta’s Brewery Road on Wednesday.

Motorcyclists threw a grenade at a stall set up outside a store in Quetta, killing the child and injuring six other people.

They were taken to a nearby hospital where the six injured people are still being treated. The child’s body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem formalities were completed.

The police and Frontier Constabulary have sealed the area and collected evidence. They are currently investigating the attack. The bomb disposal squad was also called in.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
quetta attack, quetta grenade, fc, police balochistan, balochistan,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Pakistani scholar's PhD thesis receives two international awards
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Blog: Why I chose Science and Sociology for O’ Levels
Blog: Why I chose Science and Sociology for O’ Levels
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.