Child killed in grenade attack on Quetta Independence Day stall

A child was killed in an attack on an Independence Day stall on Quetta’s Brewery Road on Wednesday.

Motorcyclists threw a grenade at a stall set up outside a store in Quetta, killing the child and injuring six other people.

They were taken to a nearby hospital where the six injured people are still being treated. The child’s body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem formalities were completed.

The police and Frontier Constabulary have sealed the area and collected evidence. They are currently investigating the attack. The bomb disposal squad was also called in.