Govt to utilise all means to bring Nawaz back: Akbar

Posted: Aug 23, 2020
Posted: Aug 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Samaa TV FILE

PM’s aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar said on Saturday that the government would utilise all means to bring back Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Akbar was addressing a press conference in Lahore. He said Nawaz was conditionally allowed by the Lahore High Court to go abroad for four weeks on medical grounds.

The LHC had directed the PML-N supremo to submit a written undertaking about his return, the PM’s aide said. The Interior Ministry had directed him to return to Pakistan on February 27, he added.

In 2019, the PML-N supremo went to London after acquiring bail on medical grounds in a corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau. He wanted to get treated abroad after being admitted to different medical facilities across Punjab.

Nawaz Sharif has not yet provided the government any proof of his treatment in the United Kingdom, according to Akbar.

He said Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif should demonstrate responsibility and produce his brother before the law.

