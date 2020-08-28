Friday, August 28, 2020  | 8 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Govt to provide legal cover to Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Govt to provide legal cover to Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

Non-governmental local Ruet-e-Hial Committee meeting for sighting of Eid-ul-Fitr moon is presided over by Mufti Popalzai at Masjid Qasim Ali Khan in Peshawar. Photo by Online

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has drafted the Ruet-e-Hilal Bill to give legal protection to the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

According to the proposed bill, only the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be allowed to announce the sighting of moon. The ministry has proposed a three-year jail sentence and Rs5,000 fine for anyone announcing the moon sighting in their personal capacity.

It has also decided to set a procedure for the appointment of the committee head.

Till now, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has been functioning without a legal cover. It was first formed in 1974 under a resolution passed by the National Assembly.

Over the years, Pakistan has celebrated Eids on two different dates as a result of differences between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mufti Shahabuddin Poplazai and the central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee over the sighting of moon.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
When it rained boulders in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar
When it rained boulders in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Karachi floods because it's half shaped like a bowl: expert
Karachi floods because it’s half shaped like a bowl: expert
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.