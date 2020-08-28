Govt to provide legal cover to Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has drafted the Ruet-e-Hilal Bill to give legal protection to the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

According to the proposed bill, only the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be allowed to announce the sighting of moon. The ministry has proposed a three-year jail sentence and Rs5,000 fine for anyone announcing the moon sighting in their personal capacity.

It has also decided to set a procedure for the appointment of the committee head.

Till now, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has been functioning without a legal cover. It was first formed in 1974 under a resolution passed by the National Assembly.

Over the years, Pakistan has celebrated Eids on two different dates as a result of differences between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mufti Shahabuddin Poplazai and the central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee over the sighting of moon.