Govt to issue long-pending income tax refunds: FBR

The government has decided to issue long-pending income tax refunds to facilitate the business community, the Federal Board of Revenue announced Saturday.

The decision was made in the context of worsened economic situation after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the FBR said in a statement.

The revenue authority has asked taxpayers to immediately approach their respective regional tax offices to fulfill all legal requirements for the issuance of refunds.

The contact details of regional tax offices are available on the website: www.fbr.gov.pk.