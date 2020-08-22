Saturday, August 22, 2020  | 2 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Govt to issue long-pending income tax refunds: FBR

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Govt to issue long-pending income tax refunds: FBR

Artwork: SAMAA Digital

The government has decided to issue long-pending income tax refunds to facilitate the business community, the Federal Board of Revenue announced Saturday.

The decision was made in the context of worsened economic situation after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the FBR said in a statement.

The revenue authority has asked taxpayers to immediately approach their respective regional tax offices to fulfill all legal requirements for the issuance of refunds.

The contact details of regional tax offices are available on the website: www.fbr.gov.pk.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
fbr Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, FBR, income tax refunds fbr,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 9am | August 21 |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 9am | August 21 | Pakistan
Minor surges, no major coronavirus peaks expected in Pakistan: MMIDSP
Minor surges, no major coronavirus peaks expected in Pakistan: MMIDSP
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.