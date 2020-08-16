Government introducing ‘Roshan Digital Accounts’ for overseas Pakistanis: Zulfi Bukhari

The federal government has finalised a plan to give overseas Pakistanis digital banking facilities, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant said Sunday.

Zulfi Bukhari, PM Khan’s special assistant for overseas Pakistanis, said his team has finalised the Roshan Digital Accounts project. It is aimed at helping overseas Pakistanis invest in the country, he explained.

Under the new project, overseas Pakistanis will be able to open local and foreign currency accounts without visiting the country. They will just have to submit their basic information and documents to the State Bank of Pakistan online.

The project was designed on the demand of overseas Pakistanis, Bukhari said.