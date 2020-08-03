Government decides to open driving license branches in Sindh

The government has decided to open driving license branches in Sindh after the number of new coronavirus cases has gone down in the recent days, according to officials.

However, the branches will only be making learning licenses, renewing the old ones and issuing international driving permits. New licenses won’t be made for the time being.

For learning licenses and international permits, people will have to obtain a token a day before. It is mandatory for people to wear hand gloves and face masks inside the branches.

People will also have to go for thermal screening at the gates before entering the license offices.

The government of Sindh had closed the license offices in the last week of March after a surge in the number of coronavirus infections. The situation is now returning to normal after a sudden drop in the number of cases.

The virus has so far killed 2,224 people in Sindh, while the total number of knows cases in the province stands at 12,1486.