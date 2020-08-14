Google celebrates Pakistan’s birthday with a doodle

Global search engine Google has released a doodle on the occasion of Pakistan’s 74th Independence Day.

The illustration shows the Khojak Tunnel, one of the country’s oldest and longest underpasses.

The 3.9km tunnel was constructed between 1888 to 1891. The railway track that goes through Quetta crosses the Khojak Tunnel and goes all the way to the Pakistan-Afghan border town of Chaman, according to Google.

This is not the first time the search engine has paid tribute to Pakistan on its Independence Day.

Last year, it released a doodle of the Khyber Pass celebrating the country’s birthday. The Google doodle has also paid tribute to legendary musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and writer Saadat Hasan Manto on their birthdays.

Pakistan is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today as (Friday) with enthusiasm. A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr Friday morning. President Arif Alvi was the chief guest at the event.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his message, said that Pakistan in the past seven decades has confronted multiple challenges with resilience. He said that the country needed reaffirmation of the pledge to continue pursuing the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.