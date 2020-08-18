Watch: Markhor released into the wild in Gilgit

It had lost its way in a forest

The offspring of an Astor Markhor that had lost its way in the forests of Gilgit was released back into the wild by the district's wildlife department on Monday.

The rare specie was found by residents near Jutial Nala. Upon seeing it, they immediately called the wildlife department.

A doctor and some officers of the department visited the site and checked the animal for injuries after which they led it back to the forest where its mother was waiting for it.

The hunting of markhors--the national animal of the country--is a lucrative business for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. This year, however, the hunting programme was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The trophy hunting season runs from November to May as markhors prefer colder climates. They are usually found at the height of 8,000 to 11,000 feet, however, during the winter they descend to the 5,000 to 6,000 feet level.