Tuesday, August 4, 2020  | 13 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

General Bajwa meets former COAS Sharif, other officials in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
General Bajwa meets former COAS Sharif, other officials in Lahore

Picture: ISPR video

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met on Tuesday senior serving and retired military officials, including General (retired) Raheel Sharif, at the Corps Headquarters in Lahore, the ISPR said in a statement.

“[The] COAS had an interactive session on wide-ranging issues, including professional matters, security situation in the region, measures to optimise dividends of peace and stability and also the challenges and opportunities,” the statement said.

The session was attended by former military officials, including retired generals Jehangir Karamat, Ahsan Saleem Hayat, Tariq Majid, Rashad Mahmood and Raheel Sharif.

The ISPR said the participants shared “multifarious suggestions” with General Bajwa and thanked him for the candid discussion.

FaceBook WhatsApp
qamar javed bajwa raheel sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, General Raheel Sharif, Lahore, ISPR
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Islamabad zoo's lions died of suffocation: post-mortem report
Islamabad zoo’s lions died of suffocation: post-mortem report
Hajj goes virtual for families of lucky pilgrims
Hajj goes virtual for families of lucky pilgrims
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.