General Bajwa meets former COAS Sharif, other officials in Lahore

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met on Tuesday senior serving and retired military officials, including General (retired) Raheel Sharif, at the Corps Headquarters in Lahore, the ISPR said in a statement.

“[The] COAS had an interactive session on wide-ranging issues, including professional matters, security situation in the region, measures to optimise dividends of peace and stability and also the challenges and opportunities,” the statement said.

The session was attended by former military officials, including retired generals Jehangir Karamat, Ahsan Saleem Hayat, Tariq Majid, Rashad Mahmood and Raheel Sharif.

The ISPR said the participants shared “multifarious suggestions” with General Bajwa and thanked him for the candid discussion.