Pakistan gas demand to be three times its production: report

Pakistan will be facing a huge shortfall of 4,800 million cubic feet per day in local production of gas and its demand by fiscal year 2027-28.

The country’s demand for natural gas will approximately reach 6,700 mmcfd, says the report ‘State of the Regulated Petroleum Industry 2018-19’ shared by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority. The indigenous gas supply will stand at approximately 1,900 mmcfd during fiscal year 2027-28.

“The possible gap can be bridged through enhancement in indigenous gas exploration and production through incentivizing this sector, import of interstate natural gas (through development of cross-country gas pipelines) and increased import of LNG,” it said.

Gas utility companies, SSGC and SNGPL, have added more than 0.5 million domestic, commercial and industrial consumers during fiscal year 2018-19. The addition of new consumers has increased the gap in demand and supply, especially in winter.

“The gap has increased and as a result the government is being forced to curtail supplies to various sectors,” the annual report said.

During FY2018-19, the total gas consumption was 3,969 mmcfd. The total supply of natural gas during the year was 4,319mmcfd. Gas utility companies supplied 2,379mmcfd of gas, independent systems 1,040 mmcfd and 901mmcfd of RLNG was imported during the year.

By the end of FY2018-19, there were 9.8 million natural gas consumers in the country. The main consumer of natural gas was the power sector, consuming 38%, followed by domestic sector with 22%, fertilizer industry with 16%, general industry with 9% and captive power with 8%. Natural gas contributed 45% to Pakistan’s total energy supply.

Province-wise gas consumption shows that Punjab’s share was 51%, Sindh’s 38% percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 9% and Balochistan’s 2%.