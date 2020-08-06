Thursday, August 6, 2020  | 15 Zilhaj, 1441
Pakistan

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri replaces Aisha Farooqui as Foreign Office spokesperson

Photo: @pakistanhouse11/Twitter

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has been appointed the new spokesperson for the Foreign Office, confirmed a notification issued by the office on Wednesday.

Chaudhri has been a career diplomat for 27 years and was previously serving at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the director-general of South Asia.

Farooqui, the current spokesperson, will give her last weekly briefing today (Thursday). She assumed the post in December 2019, replacing Dr Muhammad Faisal.

Who is Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri?

Chaudhri is a seasoned diplomat who joined the Foreign Service in 1993 where he was part of several diplomatic missions abroad.

He then served at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC, and the High Commission for Pakistan, London as well. As the director-general for Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey at the Foreign Office, he dealt with the Afghan peace process.

The diplomat has also served at the National Security Division as the joint secretary for national security.

He has a master’s degree in International Law from the University of London and a second master’s in Business Administration.

