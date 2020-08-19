Five TikTokers arrested for displaying weapons in Sialkot and Shakargarh

Two men were arrested on Wednesday in Sialkot and three in Shakargarh for posting videos of themselves with weapons on a social media site.

Sialkot’s Civil Lines police arrested two friends for posting videos of aerial firing and displaying weapons on their TikTok accounts. Their illegal guns have been seized. Two cases have been registered against them over illegal possession of arms and one-wheeling.

In Shakargarh, three people were arrested on the orders of the Narowal DCP. The police presented the suspects in court and they were remanded in judicial custody.

Last year, the police along with the Federal Investigation Agency launched a campaign to crackdown against the display of weapons on social media. The police said that they will arrest the suspects and block their social media accounts too.