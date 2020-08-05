Ten injured in a cracker attack at JI’s Karachi rally

Party members had gathered in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

The injured have been shifted to hospital and they all are in a stable condition, a spokesperson for the provincial health department told SAMAA Digital.

The Kashmir rally was passing through the Baitul Mukarram mosque when an unidentified man threw a cracker from the opposite side of the road, an eyewitness told SAMAA Digital.

According to the SSP East, unidentified motorcyclists hurled the cracker at the rally. The police are collecting evidence from the scene.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, who was leading the rally, has urged the party workers to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies. In a statement, the JI leader said the attack was carried out by the “cowards agents of Indian [intelligence agency] R&AW”.

Pakistan is observing the day of solidarity with Kashmir on August 5 which marks one year since the annexation of Indian-occupied Kashmir by New Delhi. India had revoked Kashmir’s special autonomous status by repealing articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution on August 5, 2019.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.