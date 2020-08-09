Sunday, August 9, 2020  | 18 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Five injured after house roof collapses in Quetta

Posted: Aug 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago


At least five people, including three children, were injured after the roof of a residential quarter collapsed in Quetta’s Railway Colony.

The residents of the colony said that the officials in the city spend money on their banglows and have servants at their home but they do nothing for the poor families

“They build their banglows and construct their homes,” a woman in late 40s told SAMAA TV. “They are spending money on their houses but they don’t have money for poor people.”

The residents said that there are about 800 residential quarters in Railway Colony and many of them could collapse any day.

“Our salaries are cut by 5% every month for renovation of the quarters but they do nothing for us,” another resident told SAMAA TV.

The man said that he had submitted several applications to his department but the authorities remain unmoved.

Balochistan Quetta
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

