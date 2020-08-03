Monday, August 3, 2020  | 12 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Firdous Ashiq Awan admits hiding coronavirus test result from media

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Firdous Ashiq Awan admits hiding coronavirus test result from media

Photo: @Dr_FirdousPTI/Twitter

PTI leader Firdous Ashiq Awan says she had contracted the novel coronavirus but did not make the news public.

“I identified gaps in our system by easily hiding my coronavirus test result. Only I and the lab where I got tested knew of my sample,” the politician said while speaking to reporters in Sialkot on Sunday.

While reflecting on her battle with the virus, she regretted consuming kahwa made of Sana Makki leaves, that had went viral on social media after many people had claimed that it can cure the virus, but, no scientific explanation has supported the theory yet.

Awan said she drank the kahwa after her family almost forced her to and it had an adverse effect on her. “My immunity collapsed after drinking it and my health worsened,” she said. However, Awan has now recovered and doing fine.

So far, over 280,000 COVID-19 infections have been reported in Pakistan while 249,000 of them have recovered. Around 6,000 fatalities have been reported and nearly 31,000 actives cases remain.

Health officials say the cases are declining and things are getting better each day. The testing has, however, been reduced after the federal government’s new policy.

According to Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, after the new policy was put in place, none of the incoming passengers are being tested.

The minister said passengers are quarantined, and only those who exhibit symptoms are tested.

