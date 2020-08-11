FIR registered of Chaman blast

An FIR has been registered of the Chaman blast on Mall Road near the DPO office which killed five people and injured more than 20 others.

The case was lodged on the complaint of the SHO City under terrorism charges.

An emergency had been declared at the Civil Hospital, Chaman after the blast. The police had said a motorcycle carrying explosives detonated near an ANF vehicle. The police said explosives of around seven to eight kilogrammes were used. The explosion also damaged nearby buildings

The site was cordoned off and search operations are being conducted in nearby areas.

Hizbul Ahrar, a terrorist organisation that split from Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan in 2014, claimed responsibility of the blast.