FIA, SECP launch money laundering probe against Jahangir Tareen, others

Posted: Aug 26, 2020
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Jahangir Khan Tareen, Makhdum Omer Sheryar, Khusro Bakhtiar all benefited from the government subsidies. Image: SAMAA Digital

The Federal Investigation Agency and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan have launched a money laundering probe against Jahangir Tareen and 21 others individuals named in the sugar inquiry commission report.

A combined investigation team of the FIA and SECP has written letters to different departments, seeking record of 22 individuals associated with the sugar business. The CIT has requested the SECP chairman for the record too.

The investigation team sought details of transactions made by the Tareen-owned JDW Sugar Mills as well as the loans issued to it by the Bank of Punjab and Faisal Bank. Tareen, a disgruntled leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, is currently out of the country.

Read more: ‘Sugar mills lied to govt, cheated farmers, swallowed subsidies’

The sugar inquiry report was issued on May 21. It revealed the way sugar barons had cheated farmers, benefited from subsidies and created conditions so that the price of sugar could go up.

PTI’s Jahangir Tareen was among the ones accused of benefiting the most from the crisis. The report said that six major groups control 51% of the total sugar production. Tareen’s JDW Mill has the biggest share—20% of the total production.

The biggest revelation was that they had been manipulating the cost of production (showing higher cost than actual cost). The sugar industry manipulated the cost of production to maximize its gains and claim a subsidy. A Rs1 manipulation in cost of production translates into a windfall gain of Rs5.2 billion.

In the last five years, the industry had been manipulating the cost by Rs10, Rs12 and Rs15 each year.

