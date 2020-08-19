Federal, Sindh governments decide to work together for Karachi: minister

Says they will fix Karachi's transport problems, water crisis

“We have severe political differences with the Sindh government but we won’t do any politics on development projects in Karachi,” Asad Umar said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The minister said that the two governments have decided to work together to fix the water crisis in Karachi and the city’s sewerage system.

Umar said the federal and provincial governments will also work to improve the solid waste system in the city and encroachments from nullahs will also be removed.

He said that the people of Karachi have been suffering for the last couple of years because the city doesn’t have a proper transport system. A six-member committee has been made to give the city a proper transport system and it will start working from Thursday morning, he added.