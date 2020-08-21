NAB summons Fazlur Rehman’s brother in illegal appointment, corruption cases

The National Accountability Bureau’s Peshawar wing has summoned Ziaur Rehman, the brother of JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, on corruption and illegal appointment charges.

He has been asked to appear at NAB’s Peshawar office on August 25 along with records. NAB has accused him of hiring people illegally while he was posted as the commissioner at the Commissionerate Afghan Refugees, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rehman allegedly purchased machinery at higher rates than their actual price, causing losses to the national exchequer.

The brother of the JUI-F’s chief name came into the limelight in July after he was appointed the deputy commissioner of Karachi’s District Central, even though he isn’t a CSS qualified officer.

People criticised his appointment and called it political.

On July 27, the federal government approved a letter by the KP government requesting the repatriation of Rehman’s services back to the province.

Rehman started off in KP as a PTCL division engineer before the 2007 MMA government. During that time the chief minister sent a summary to the governor to circumvent the rules to allow Zia’s appointment in the provincial management service.

From there he was appointed a section officer in Peshawar and moved to the establishment division in 2014. He was also appointed to other important posts later.