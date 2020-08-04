Tuesday, August 4, 2020  | 13 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Faisalabad motorist beaten up for ‘accidentally crashing into charpoy’

Posted: Aug 4, 2020
Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

A man, identified as Qasim, was beaten up and tortured by five men allegedly for crashing his motorbike into a charpoy in Faisalabad on Tuesday, according to the police.

Qasim left his house on a bike and accidentally rammed it into a charpoy at the corner of the road, the police said. Five men of the neighbourhood were sitting on it.

They started beating up the motorist and tortured him on the main road of the area besides filming the incident. The video showed a cloth tied around the neck of the man and the suspects dragging him with it through the streets.

They kept slapping and kicking the motorist all this time. The police took notice of the incident after the video went viral on social media.

An FIR has been registered against five people. Of them, two have already been arrested while the rest are on the run.

