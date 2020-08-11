Tuesday, August 11, 2020  | 20 Zilhaj, 1441
Faisalabad man fined Rs10,000 for keeping a pet wolf

Posted: Aug 11, 2020
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA TV (screengrab)

A Faisalabad civil court has fined a man Rs10,000 for keeping a wolf as a pet at his home.

The Punjab Wildlife Department officials detained the Wapda Colony resident after seeing videos of the wolf he posted on social media.

It was reported that none of the wildlife officials were ready to hold the wolf’s chain leash to bring it to the court. The judges then asked the suspect to hold it. However, the wolf fell sick at the court due to hot weather.

The man claimed that he has taken good care of the animal so far, but its health worsened because the cage it was kept inside in the department’s vehicle was too small.

The department officials have now taken the animal in their custody to later release it into the wild.

The department told SAMAA Digital that the suspect had not obtained a NOC from the department before bringing the wolf to his home, hence, he violated the protocols.

