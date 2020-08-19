Two Faisalabad men beat sister to death for meeting friends

Two men murdered their 21-year-old sister for going out to meet her friends in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

They beat her up with sticks when she returned home, the police said. The incident took place in Kamalpur.

Her third brother was also beaten up, he told the police. He said the brothers were talked into it by some other people.

The two men flee the scene and a search for them is under way. The police registered a case at the Millat police station.

SSP Operations Ali Raza said this is an honor killing case.