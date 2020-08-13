300 houses destroyed as earthquake rocks Balochistan’s Washuk

Hundreds of families displaced

Over 300 families have been displaced in Balochistan’s Washuk after an earthquake destroyed their houses.

According to Assistant Commissioner Zakir Baloch, an earthquake hit the district at 3:40am. The most affected area was Kali Sajid in Baseema tehsil.

Initial reports say 300 houses were completely destroyed in the quake but no lives were lost. Many people were already sleeping outside because of the heat, which saved their lives.

Cracks also formed in the ground due to the intensity of the quake. The assistant commissioner said they are working to survey the affected area and assess the level of damages.

The PDMA has sent relief materials from Quetta.

The intensity of the earthquake was 5.4 and it was centred 56km North East of Khuzdar. Aftershocks were also experienced.